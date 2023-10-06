Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk Region
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
21
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
16
Zhdanovichy
9
Haranski sielski Saviet
8
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
8
Naracki sielski Saviet
7
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
7
Smalyavichy
7
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
€270,234
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 467 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious residential building, which is located just 3 minut…
€398,240
Cottage with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace in Pierasady, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Pierasady, Belarus
Area 76 m²
€80,501
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
€587,878
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage in Ščomyslica, Belarus
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage
Ščomyslica, Belarus
Area 346 m²
Modern cottage ag for sale. Shchumysica, Minsk region, Minsk region, Shchumysitsky s/s, 2 km…
€236,005
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
For sale a spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and a …
Price on request
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 680 m²
Excellent location in an ecologically clean area, an elite and comfortable village. Great co…
€967,155
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Smilavichy, Belarus
Area 235 m²
Cozy cottage for sale with a convenient layout 25 km from Minsk. The house was built using …
€156,452
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 144 m²
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
€111,887
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Marjaliva, Belarus
Area 374 m²
Comfortable, ready to live residential cottage. d.Maryalivo. Spacious and well-kept house. A…
€199,120
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
Cozy house for sale from a solid bar. Sarnatsky - The plot is completely fenced  - Eco-clean…
€179,208
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Juchnauka, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Juchnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Surrounded by the forests of the Yukhnovsky biosphere reserve 15 km from Minsk (Moscow direc…
€237,048
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
Area 1 105 m²
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
€1,28M
Cottage with swimming pool, with landscape design in Slabada, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with landscape design
Slabada, Belarus
Area 359 m²
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya The total area of SNB – …
€929,227
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage in Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage
Lieskauka, Belarus
Area 107 m²
 The price is reduced radically! In a rare place in beauty, next to Minsk for sale cottage i…
€99,465
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 391 m²
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
€331,867
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 261 m²
€175,415
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 211 m²
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
€217,136
Cottage with furniture, new building, with swimming pool in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, new building, with swimming pool
Krupica, Belarus
Area 176 m²
I will sell a house with a bath house in an environmentally friendly agricultural town Krupi…
€265,493
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Selling a cottage, g. Zhodino, st. Solar walls - block, roof - slate, year of construction 2…
€82,493
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Ratomka, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 257 m²
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful & nbsp; place, b…
Price on request
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Sienica, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Sienica, Belarus
Area 253 m²
House & nbsp; located in a very favorable place: a metro is being built nearby, the construc…
€360,313
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house in Ratomka, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Sell the cottage, ag. Ratomka and the Minsk district and Molodechnenskoye e.g. and 6 km from…
€237,048
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place (next to the Zaslavl reservoir) House for sale in a pi…
€450,391
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…
€1,37M

Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir