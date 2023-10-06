UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Minsk Region
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
21
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
16
Zhdanovichy
9
Haranski sielski Saviet
8
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
8
Naracki sielski Saviet
7
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
7
Smalyavichy
7
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
6
Pliski sielski Saviet
6
Rakauski sielski Saviet
6
Bialarucki sielski Saviet
5
Azierski sielski Saviet
4
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
4
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
4
Lahojski sielski Saviet
4
Sienicki sielski Saviet
4
Drackauski sielski Saviet
3
Usiazski sielski Saviet
3
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
3
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
547 m²
€270,234
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
467 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious residential building, which is located just 3 minut…
€398,240
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with bath house, with fireplace
Pierasady, Belarus
76 m²
€80,501
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€587,878
Recommend
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage
Ščomyslica, Belarus
346 m²
Modern cottage ag for sale. Shchumysica, Minsk region, Minsk region, Shchumysitsky s/s, 2 km…
€236,005
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
667 m²
For sale a spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and a …
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
680 m²
Excellent location in an ecologically clean area, an elite and comfortable village. Great co…
€967,155
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
Cozy cottage for sale with a convenient layout 25 km from Minsk. The house was built using …
€156,452
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
A two-story cottage with all the communications, completely ready for living, with a swimmin…
€111,887
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Marjaliva, Belarus
374 m²
Comfortable, ready to live residential cottage. d.Maryalivo. Spacious and well-kept house. A…
€199,120
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
Cozy house for sale from a solid bar. Sarnatsky - The plot is completely fenced - Eco-clean…
€179,208
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
Surrounded by the forests of the Yukhnovsky biosphere reserve 15 km from Minsk (Moscow direc…
€237,048
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
€1,28M
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with landscape design
Slabada, Belarus
359 m²
Sale of a cottage located at the address a / g Sloboda st. Svetlaya The total area of SNB – …
€929,227
Recommend
Cottage new building, with swimming pool, with garage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
The price is reduced radically! In a rare place in beauty, next to Minsk for sale cottage i…
€99,465
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
€331,867
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€175,415
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
€217,136
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, new building, with swimming pool
Krupica, Belarus
176 m²
I will sell a house with a bath house in an environmentally friendly agricultural town Krupi…
€265,493
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Zhodzina, Belarus
255 m²
Selling a cottage, g. Zhodino, st. Solar walls - block, roof - slate, year of construction 2…
€82,493
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Ratomka, Belarus
257 m²
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful & nbsp; place, b…
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Sienica, Belarus
253 m²
House & nbsp; located in a very favorable place: a metro is being built nearby, the construc…
€360,313
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage, with bath house
Ratomka, Belarus
257 m²
Sell the cottage, ag. Ratomka and the Minsk district and Molodechnenskoye e.g. and 6 km from…
€237,048
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place (next to the Zaslavl reservoir) House for sale in a pi…
€450,391
Recommend
Cottage with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 000 m²
Sell the cottage, the village of Borovlyany, Minsk district, Logoiskoe, for example, 5 km fr…
€1,37M
Recommend
Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL