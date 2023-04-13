Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Kalodishchy
116
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
101
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
89
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
84
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
79
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
Borovlyany
41
Haranski sielski Saviet
40
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
62 properties total found
Cottagein Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 90,931
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 186,408
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 809,282
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Housein Juchnauka, Belarus
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 245,513
Modern monumental 2-storey house with a base, built of red brick, with a total area of 207.4…
Housein Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 363,722
We bring to your attention a new modern premium cottage, completely ready for year-round liv…
Cottagein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 681,980
Cottagein Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 104,479
 The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 377,362
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 168,222
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
343 m²
€ 363,722
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 445,560
Cottagein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 391,002
Cottagein Juchnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 177,314
Housein Kalodishchy, Belarus
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
176 m²
€ 79,110
Housein Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 41,737
Housein Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 47,284
For sale in the gardening partnership "Niva-2002". Located 12 km from MKAD, Molodechno direc…
Housein Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 22,733
For sale a country house in ST "Tractor-Colonels". The house is log-shaped, surrounded …
Cottagein Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 290,978
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…
Housein Borovlyany, Belarus
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
321 m²
€ 227,327
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
291 m²
€ 726,535
For sale two level cottage in a picturesque place of elite development KIZ Maryalivo, 8.9 km…
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 208,231
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 500,118
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Housein Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 190,863
A cozy, modern, new home in Zaslavl! For sale a completely new, cozy, compact house, built i…
Housein Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
756 m²
€ 254,606
The building is two-story with a basement. The best location in Tarasovo, surrounded by beau…
Cottagein Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
176 m²
€ 254,606
I will sell a house with a bath house in an environmentally friendly agricultural town Krupi…
Housein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 40,919
s / t Kupalinskoye. Near d. Borovtsy and d. Chertyazh Borovlyansky s / s House with all amen…
Housein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
189 m²
€ 45,011
Housein Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 36,372
Wonderful country house for sale in ST & quot; Romodnik Solomorechensky & quot; convenient d…
Housein Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
288 m²
€ 809,282
A modern residential building according to an individual project with a great panoramic view…

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir