Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
Kalodishchy
116
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
101
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
89
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
84
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
79
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
Borovlyany
41
Haranski sielski Saviet
40
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
35
Lasanski sielski Saviet
33
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
22
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
22
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
20
Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
Sarsunski sielski Saviet
16
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
14
Zaslawye
12
Zhdanovichy
12
Krupicki sielski Saviet
11
Machulishchy
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
62 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 90,931
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 186,408
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 809,282
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
House
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 245,513
Modern monumental 2-storey house with a base, built of red brick, with a total area of 207.4…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
177 m²
€ 363,722
We bring to your attention a new modern premium cottage, completely ready for year-round liv…
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 681,980
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 104,479
The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 377,362
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 168,222
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
343 m²
€ 363,722
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 445,560
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 391,002
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 177,314
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
176 m²
€ 79,110
House
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 41,737
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 47,284
For sale in the gardening partnership "Niva-2002". Located 12 km from MKAD, Molodechno direc…
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 22,733
For sale a country house in ST "Tractor-Colonels". The house is log-shaped, surrounded …
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 290,978
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
321 m²
€ 227,327
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
291 m²
€ 726,535
For sale two level cottage in a picturesque place of elite development KIZ Maryalivo, 8.9 km…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 208,231
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 500,118
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
House
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 190,863
A cozy, modern, new home in Zaslavl! For sale a completely new, cozy, compact house, built i…
House
Tarasava, Belarus
756 m²
€ 254,606
The building is two-story with a basement. The best location in Tarasovo, surrounded by beau…
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
176 m²
€ 254,606
I will sell a house with a bath house in an environmentally friendly agricultural town Krupi…
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
107 m²
€ 40,919
s / t Kupalinskoye. Near d. Borovtsy and d. Chertyazh Borovlyansky s / s House with all amen…
House
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
189 m²
€ 45,011
House
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
117 m²
€ 36,372
Wonderful country house for sale in ST & quot; Romodnik Solomorechensky & quot; convenient d…
House
Tarasava, Belarus
288 m²
€ 809,282
A modern residential building according to an individual project with a great panoramic view…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map