Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
95
Kalodishchy
71
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
48
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
32
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
28
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
28
Borovlyany
24
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
22
Haranski sielski Saviet
16
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
14
Sienicki sielski Saviet
10
Jzufouski sielski Saviet
9
Lasanski sielski Saviet
6
Zaslawye
6
Zhdanovichy
6
Krupicki sielski Saviet
4
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
4
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
4
Machulishchy
1
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,227,563
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
192 m²
€ 186,408
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 809,282
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottage
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
400 m²
€ 681,980
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 104,479
The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 377,362
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 168,222
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 445,560
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
299 m²
€ 391,002
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
184 m²
€ 177,314
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
411 m²
€ 290,978
The antiquity of the city, the constant sense of history, the cleanest air and all the benef…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
291 m²
€ 726,535
For sale two level cottage in a picturesque place of elite development KIZ Maryalivo, 8.9 km…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
211 m²
€ 208,231
For sale cottage in ag ( Moscow direction, 8 km from MKAD ) Cottage to Ag. Colodies in a pic…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 500,118
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
176 m²
€ 254,606
I will sell a house with a bath house in an environmentally friendly agricultural town Krupi…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
Price on request
Premium-class manor house for sale 100% readiness with auxiliary buildings. Located in the p…
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
237 m²
€ 245,513
URGENT!!! WALKING 3 -BONING KIRPIC HOUSE WITH SICKAR BATH COMPLEX, & nbsp; In 8 KM FROM MINS…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
246 m²
€ 409,188
For sale & nbsp; home & nbsp; premium & nbsp; 100 % readiness & nbsp; with auxiliary & nbsp;…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
409 m²
€ 504,665
Good location next to Minsk ! Cozy, comfortable holiday home. & nbsp; The environment …
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
353 m²
€ 536,491
For sale is a large, spacious and bright house with a garage on 2 a car in the village. Droz…
Cottage
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
596 m²
€ 1,045,702
Energy efficient, high-quality cottage with a canopy, garage, terraces, spa Spacious cottage…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
294 m²
€ 263,699
URGENT! 10 minutes drive to pr. Winners.& nbsp; One of the best places in Semkovo & nbsp; wi…
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
310 m²
€ 381,909
For sale a magnificent cottage with excellent repair and a swimming pool in the nearest subu…
Cottage
Juchnauka, Belarus
207 m²
€ 300,071
Energy efficient, modern, cottage with a canopy, terrace - 207 m2 on snb, + detached guest h…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
428 m²
€ 500,118
Description Location The house is located 5 km from the Minsk Ring Road in the northeast dir…
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
197 m²
€ 209,140
An excellent premium cottage with a land plot of 11 acres for the years, Sadovaya St., Mosco…
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
257 m²
Price on request
If you want to live near Minsk in an environmentally friendly and beautiful & nbsp; place, b…
Cottage
Sienica, Belarus
253 m²
€ 345,536
House & nbsp; located in a very favorable place: a metro is being built nearby, the construc…
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
380 m²
€ 431,920
House for sale in a picturesque place (next to the Zaslavl reservoir) House for sale in a pi…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
326 m²
€ 395,548
VIP-estate of Kuty3 level, walls - block, year of construction 2014, internal area of the bu…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
