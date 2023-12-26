Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Milovidy, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Milovidy, Belarus
Area 129 m²
€21,780
Leave a request

Properties features in Milovidskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir