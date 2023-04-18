Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 20,138
Housein Mikalajeuscyna, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscyna, Belarus
72 m²
€ 20,962
A cozy two-story house for sale, with a well-groomed area off the banks of the Neman River. …
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 31,946
New & nbsp for sale; house in a picturesque place near the river and forest. & nbsp; d. Rusa…
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 9,062
For sale wooden house on a solid foundation. The house has furniture, two working stoves, li…
Cottagein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 54,006
Residential building for clean decoration of 4 separate living rooms and 2 bathrooms. Box: 1…
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 54,006
Residential building for the clean decoration of 4 separate living rooms and 2 bathrooms. Bo…

