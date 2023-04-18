Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 20,138
Housein Mikalajeuscyna, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscyna, Belarus
72 m²
€ 20,962
A cozy two-story house for sale, with a well-groomed area off the banks of the Neman River. …
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 31,946
New & nbsp for sale; house in a picturesque place near the river and forest. & nbsp; d. Rusa…
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 9,062
For sale wooden house on a solid foundation. The house has furniture, two working stoves, li…
Cottagein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 54,006
Residential building for clean decoration of 4 separate living rooms and 2 bathrooms. Box: 1…
Housein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 54,006
Residential building for the clean decoration of 4 separate living rooms and 2 bathrooms. Bo…

