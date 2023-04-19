Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Orsha District
  5. Miezauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Miezauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Jurcava, Belarus
House
Jurcava, Belarus
33 m²
€ 4,556
3 room apartmentin Jurcava, Belarus
3 room apartment
Jurcava, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 5,922
Three-room квартира2/2 этажного the brick house, the area 63.5/43.3/9.3 м², the …

