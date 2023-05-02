Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Minsk District
  Michanavicki sielski Saviet
  Houses

Houses for sale in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Michanavičy, Belarus
House
Michanavičy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 32,729
House for sale in ag. Mikhanovichi 20 acres 17 km from MKAD, Minsk district, Minsk region, S…
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 61,082
✅ Excellent 2-story house 18 km. from MKAD  The house is located in ST Uzgorye, 2 km aw…
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 145,868
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 68,376
A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! An environmentally friendly area for…
House in Sierafimova, Belarus
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
231 m²
€ 35,100
For sale is a section with an incomplete capital structure in the village of Serafimovo, 10 …
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
254 m²
€ 141,310
Hurry to buy a very cozy apartment building with a bright aura near Minsk & nbsp; (& nbsp; 1…
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 159,544
For sale 2-level house ( incomplete building ) in d. Plebans, 15 minutes by car to Minsk ( 1…

