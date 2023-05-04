Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Mazyr District
  5. Michalkauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Michalkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 94,862
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in LCD « Tchaikovsky » on the street Repina, 4. House frame-blo…
Apartment in Minsk, Belarus
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
105 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 14,003
Room for sale in a 6-room apartment near the station. « Partisan ». St. Filatova, d.18 ( Zav…
Cottage in Rechytsa, Belarus
Cottage
Rechytsa, Belarus
194 m²
€ 107,510
1 room apartment in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy District, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 28,838
Great one-room apartment in a modern new building! The new brick 5 sectional house is being …
House in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,891
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
€ 52,400
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/9 Floor
Price on request
This apartment can be purchased on credit on the following conditions: The first. contributi…
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 45,985
1 room apartment in Balbasava, Belarus
1 room apartment
Balbasava, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 8,673
Cottage in Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
288 m²
€ 450,818
Exclusive facility in the area Cottage in a unique location & ndash; kiz & laquo; Marjalivo …
House in Pielisca, Belarus
House
Pielisca, Belarus
171 m²
€ 46,979
I'll sell the house, ag. Pelishche, Kamenetsky district, Brest, for example, 342 km from MKA…
1 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 22,405

Properties features in Michalkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

