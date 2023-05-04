Belarus
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Michalkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Leave a free request for a search query
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 94,862
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in LCD « Tchaikovsky » on the street Repina, 4. House frame-blo…
Apartment
Minsk, Belarus
105 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 14,003
Room for sale in a 6-room apartment near the station. « Partisan ». St. Filatova, d.18 ( Zav…
Cottage
Rechytsa, Belarus
194 m²
€ 107,510
1 room apartment
Smalyavichy District, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 28,838
Great one-room apartment in a modern new building! The new brick 5 sectional house is being …
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,891
House
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
€ 52,400
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
5/9 Floor
Price on request
This apartment can be purchased on credit on the following conditions: The first. contributi…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 45,985
1 room apartment
Balbasava, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 8,673
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
288 m²
€ 450,818
Exclusive facility in the area Cottage in a unique location & ndash; kiz & laquo; Marjalivo …
House
Pielisca, Belarus
171 m²
€ 46,979
I'll sell the house, ag. Pelishche, Kamenetsky district, Brest, for example, 342 km from MKA…
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 22,405
Properties features in Michalkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
