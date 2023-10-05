Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Michaliskauski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with pond on the site in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with pond on the site
Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a house in a beautiful quiet village on the banks of the ri…
€4,664

Properties features in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir