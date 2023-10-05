Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Michaliskauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with pond on the site in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with pond on the site
Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase a house in a beautiful quiet village on the banks of the ri…
€4,664

Properties features in Michaliskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir