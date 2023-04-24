Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Miasocki sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 153,201
Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
266 m²
€ 90,028
Cottage in Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
286 m²
€ 58,126
Three-story cottage for sale! Address: Vyvery, st. World ⁇ 知 About your future home: - On…
Cottage in Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
304 m²
€ 90,119
Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 117,154
      For sale agricultural estate Zagorskoe 47 km. from MKAD.  ✔ ✔ Exce…
Cottage in Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
304 m²
€ 121,660
A chic house of 300 sq.m. is for sale, in the Molodechno district, ready entirely for living…

Properties features in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
