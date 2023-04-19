Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Myadzel District
  5. Miadzielski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
652 m²
€ 1,235,737
A unique residential complex is for sale, consisting of two separate residential buildings, …
Housein Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 15,561
House for sale in d. Timoshkovshchina, 140 km from MKAD towards Myadel. Plot of 11 acres, fe…

Properties features in Miadzielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir