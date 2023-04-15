Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Matykalski sielski Saviet

Pool Residential properties for sale in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 121,583
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 162,111
Housein Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 123,835
LOT 3682. An attic-type residential building with a terrace built of gas-silicate blocks is …
Housein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 121,583
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…

Properties features in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir