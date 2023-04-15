Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Matykalski sielski Saviet
  6. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 121,583
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 162,111

Properties features in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir