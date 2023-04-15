Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 121,583
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
268 m²
€ 123,385
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 126,086
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 162,111
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
153 m²
€ 130,589
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
Cottagein Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 179,223
We bring to your attention the manor & nbsp; located in an environmentally friendly area, on…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
202 m²
€ 135,093
Two-story modern residential building, located in the nearest suburb of Brest, 15-20 minutes…

