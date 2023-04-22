Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Masty District
  5. Masty
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Masty, Belarus

2 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
2 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,727
Excellent spacious apartment for sale in Mosty. Located on the fifth floor of a five-story b…
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,852
