  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Masty District
  5. Masty

Residential properties for sale in Masty, Belarus

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
2 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,727
Excellent spacious apartment for sale in Mosty. Located on the fifth floor of a five-story b…
House in Masty, Belarus
House
Masty, Belarus
116 m²
€ 32,443
Residential building for sale in the city of Mosty, Grodno region. Quiet district center, di…
House in Masty, Belarus
House
Masty, Belarus
116 m²
€ 32,443
Residential building for sale in the city of Mosty, Grodno region. Quiet district center, di…
3 room apartment in Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,852
House in Masty, Belarus
House
Masty, Belarus
230 m²
€ 10,544
Selling a house, g. Bridges, Rakovskoe for example.338 km from MKADO is a very beautiful and…
