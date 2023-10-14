Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mastouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Mastouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mastouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
€20,452
House with furniture, with garage in Mikelevschina, Belarus
House with furniture, with garage
Mikelevschina, Belarus
Area 126 m²
On sale is a two-story house in a picturesque place of Grodno region, Mostovsky district, a.…
€45,660

