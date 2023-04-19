Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Mastocki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 14,578
with We offer for sale a solid wooden residential building in the village of Shapchitsa ( 4 …
Housein Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 11,845
Small house in a pine forest, a secluded location. In an environmentally friendly area 300 m…

Properties features in Mastocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir