Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Markavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Markavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Markavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Markavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
€3,301

Properties features in Markavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir