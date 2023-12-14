Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Malogorodyatichskiy selskiy Sovet

Residential properties for sale in Malogorodyatichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Malogorodyatichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Malogorodyatichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A house is for sale in a picturesque location, located on a plot of 25 acres, where you can …
€4,169
Leave a request

Properties features in Malogorodyatichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir