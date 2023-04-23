Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Dubrowna District
  5. Malasavinski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Malasavinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Jeramiejeuscyna, Belarus
House
Jeramiejeuscyna, Belarus
61 m²
€ 2,343

Properties features in Malasavinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir