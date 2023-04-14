Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
3
cyscinski sielski Saviet
2
Maladzyechna
2
Miasocki sielski Saviet
2
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
1
Radashkovichy
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 135,723
For sale a stylish cottage from a beam profiled 18x18 with a residential attic located on 20…

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir