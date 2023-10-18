Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district. 1984 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 122.5 sq.m, to…
€34,144
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
€2,175
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building in the Maloritsky district 1991 1 floor. Total SNB - 79.8 sq.m, total. …
€11,350
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 41 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Maloritsky district, Mokransky s/s 192156Zhila house in …
€6,148
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Maloritsky district, Mokransky s/s 183050Zhila house in …
€2,743
House in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Maloritsky district, Mokransky s/s 183049Zhila house in …
€2,743

Properties features in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

