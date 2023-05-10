Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District
  5. Makranski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Makranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in Liachaucy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Liachaucy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 6,384

