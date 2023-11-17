Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€2,303
House with garden, with greenhouse in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garden, with greenhouse
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
€6,726
House with garden, with gazebo, with greenhouse in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garden, with gazebo, with greenhouse
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
The luxurious location of the house: near the forest, on the river Shha there is a dam formi…
€25,799
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€2,303
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
The house is located in ST "Cherry" Rare location of the house: borders with the forest, nea…
€12,439
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Luxury location, the house is located in. The old Yanchino, ST "Rodnik", is surrounded on bo…
€14,742
House with bath house in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with bath house
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
A profitable opportunity to buy a house Address: d. About ➜We present to your attention a la…
€24,417

Properties features in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir