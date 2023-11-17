Residential properties for sale in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€2,303
House with garden, with greenhouse in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garden, with greenhouse
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
€6,726
House with garden, with gazebo, with greenhouse in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garden, with gazebo, with greenhouse
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
The luxurious location of the house: near the forest, on the river Shha there is a dam formi…
€25,799
House in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€2,303
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
The house is located in ST "Cherry" Rare location of the house: borders with the forest, nea…
€12,439
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Luxury location, the house is located in. The old Yanchino, ST "Rodnik", is surrounded on bo…
€14,742
House with bath house in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with bath house
Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
A profitable opportunity to buy a house Address: d. About ➜We present to your attention a la…
€24,417

Properties features in Maisiejeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

