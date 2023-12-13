Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house in Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room house
Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
House in perfect condition 111/90/21 sq.m. in a picturesque location in the village of Kosti…
€74,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir