Residential properties for sale in Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
2 room house in Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
2 room house
Mahovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/2
House in perfect condition 111/90/21 sq.m. in a picturesque location in the village of Kosti…
€74,315
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

