Houses for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

43 properties total found
Townhouse in Mahilyow, Belarus
Townhouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
178 m²
€ 90,819
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 23,613
For sale is a plot of 13 acres with a house in the railway station area. The plot is flat, r…
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
171 m²
€ 138,953
For sale cottage in Small Lateral. Total area 171 sq.m. block brick, insulated, plastered. A…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
50 m²
Price on request
House for sale by household buildings and a flat section ( 11 acres ) on Kishilyova St., Mal…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Price on request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
290 m²
€ 227,048
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
2 bath 171 m² Number of floors 2
€ 138,953
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 49,951
A chic house for sale in the city center on Chkalova Street. One part of the house of 1950 w…
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
180 m²
€ 108,983
It is offered for sale a two-story cottage in 1990 in the private sector of Brody. The total…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
36 m²
€ 19,526
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
79 m²
€ 18,073
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
179 m²
€ 45,319
For sale 2-storey, 7-room residential building. . When selling, all furniture, kitchen heads…
2 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,970
For sale apartment in a blocked house, on Sadovaya St. Three rooms, entrance hall, kitchen, …
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
200 m²
Price on request
For sale a large 2-storey wooden house built in 200 m2. The water of the substrate, the loca…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
614 m²
€ 236,130
House for sale ( townhouse ) in the secluded quarter of Mogilev.  Picturesque place, go…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
87 m²
€ 33,149
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
158 m²
€ 27,155
We sell a 2-level apartment in a blocked brick house near the pond to Fatina and the Zlatous…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
89 m²
€ 21,343
Sale of wooden log house on Altayskaya St. The state is residential. There are 3 rooms in th…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
42 m²
€ 15,893
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
228 m² Number of floors 2
€ 59,032
3 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
80 m²
€ 34,511
For sale a strong house in the river of Dachny. The total area of 80 squares, gas heating, c…
5 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
5 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 213 m² Number of floors 2
€ 102,626
For sale a magnificent house on Bolshaya Chauusskaya Street. On a plot of 12 acres there is …
6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 56,126
A cozy, warm house for sale partially with furniture in the area of a country village in the…
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
68 m²
€ 56,126
Townhouse in Mahilyow, Belarus
Townhouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
647 m²
€ 363,277
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
75 m²
€ 29,970
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
52 m²
€ 31,787
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
€ 45,410
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,710
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
156 m²
€ 162,566

Properties features in Mahilyow, Belarus

