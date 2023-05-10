Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
43
Babruysk
4
Kadzinski sielski Saviet
4
Palykavicki sielski Saviet
4
Daskauski sielski Saviet
3
Siemukacki sielski Saviet
3
Cottage in Babruysk, Belarus
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Price on request
House in Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padhorjeuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
€ 14,592
House in Asipovichy, Belarus
House
Asipovichy, Belarus
Area 106 m²
€ 64,753
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 352 m²
€ 355,688

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
