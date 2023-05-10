Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
7
Kadzinski sielski Saviet
4
Palykavicki sielski Saviet
4
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Babruysk, Belarus
Cottage
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Price on request
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 352 m²
€ 355,688

Properties features in Mogilev region, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir