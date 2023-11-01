Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Lyubonichskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lyubonichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Lyubonichi, Belarus
House
Lyubonichi, Belarus
For sale a plot with a dilapidated house in a.g. Lubonichi, 27km to Bobruisk. Agrotown with …
€1,419

Properties features in Lyubonichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir