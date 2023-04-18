Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lyuban District
  5. Lyuban
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lyuban, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Housein Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
104 m²
€ 43,022
We offer you a cozy house in. Luban! Address: Luban, st. Kirov 武 知House with excellent rep…
Housein Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
78 m²
€ 14,188
Sale of a house in the city of Luban, Minsk region, 142 km from MKAD towards Slutsk. New log…
Cottagein Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
236 m²
€ 39,361
Welcome cottage & nbsp; in a quiet, cozy, picturesque place in.Luban.& nbsp ; Built with lov…
Housein Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
60 m²
€ 16,019
Sale of a house in the city center. Water in the house, local sewage, gas brought to the hou…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir