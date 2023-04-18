Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lyuban District
  5. Lyuban
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lyuban, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottagein Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
236 m²
€ 39,361
Welcome cottage & nbsp; in a quiet, cozy, picturesque place in.Luban.& nbsp ; Built with lov…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir