Apartments for sale in Lyuban, Belarus

2 room apartmentin Lyuban, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 25,539
Excellent one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lubani! Address: Luban, st. Borovika, d. 13A ⁇ …
4 room apartmentin Lyuban, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyuban, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 15,103
For sale 4-room apartment in. Luban, st. Spilevsky, d. 4. Bunk house of the cottage type. Th…
