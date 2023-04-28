Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lyuban District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lyuban District, Belarus

Lyuban
4
Jskavicki sielski Saviet
1
Racenski sielski Saviet
1
Sarocki sielski Saviet
1
7 properties total found
House in Saracy, Belarus
House
Saracy, Belarus
49 m²
€ 40,701
House on a spacious plot in ag. Forty Address: ah. Sorochi, st. Chkalova 武Everyone dreams o…
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
104 m²
€ 42,605
We offer you a cozy house in. Luban! Address: Luban, st. Kirov 武 知House with excellent rep…
House in Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
Price on request
Tired of the bustle of the city? Ready-made house in a picturesque place for year-round comf…
House in Vobcyn, Belarus
House
Vobcyn, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,260
¡URGENT!   House for sale in the Lubansky district A solid house with a large 25-acre …
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
78 m²
€ 13,144
Sale of a house in the city of Luban, Minsk region, 142 km from MKAD towards Slutsk. New log…
Cottage in Lyuban, Belarus
Cottage
Lyuban, Belarus
236 m²
€ 38,979
Welcome cottage & nbsp; in a quiet, cozy, picturesque place in.Luban.& nbsp ; Built with lov…
House in Lyuban, Belarus
House
Lyuban, Belarus
60 m²
€ 15,864
Sale of a house in the city center. Water in the house, local sewage, gas brought to the hou…

