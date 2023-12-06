Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Lyepyel
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Lyepyel, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage with furniture, new building, with garage in Lyepyel, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, new building, with garage
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 137 m²
€203,794
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir