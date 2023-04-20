Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lyelchytsy District, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 6/16 Floor
€ 95,671
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 47,107
For sale 2-room apartment, in a block house, separate rooms -18.44 sq. M., 15.93 sq. M., On …
Housein Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
45 m²
€ 31,890
1 room apartmentin Viazań, Belarus
1 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 25 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 25,038
Fanipol – is one of the most cozy satellite cities near Minsk. The first house in the LCD "M…
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 4/16 Floor
€ 67,425
Bright and spacious 3-room apartment. Panoramic windows face both sides. The apartment is gr…
Housein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 54,578
House for year-round residence in ST "NADEZHDA-METZ", Rakovsky s / s, Volozhinsky district,…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 16/19 Floor
€ 54,669
For sale a bright 1 room apartment with forest views. 1 ) A fresh house that has already coo…
2 room apartmentin Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,688
Cozy 2-room apartment for sale in one of the most beautiful and calm areas of the city of Sl…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 13,485
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 31,890
2 room apartmentin Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rudnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,112
For sale half a house in the village of Veliky Bor Chervensky district. According to the doc…
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 88 m² 1/26 Floor
€ 181,319
Wonderful apartment for sale in complex D3. Located on the shore of the Drozda reservoir nex…

Properties features in Lyelchytsy District, Belarus

