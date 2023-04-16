Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lyasny, Belarus

27 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 44,945
One-room apartment in the nearest suburb of Minsk – ag. Forest. 6 km from MKAD and 14 km fro…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 43,234
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 42,783
Sale of a 1-room apartment in good condition in ag. Forest ( Borovlyany ) Developed infrastr…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 47,197
Bright, spacious and comfortable one-room apartment with excellent repairs in the picturesqu…
3 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 66,381
We offer a three-room apartment near Minsk, in an environmentally friendly ag. Forest. In on…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 61,247
For sale one bedroom apartment in a.g. Forest, Logoisk direction. The apartment is located o…
Apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
Apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
50 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 13,510
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 44,134
➜ selling a great apartment in the most developed and environmentally friendly suburb of Min…
4 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 74,749
Sale of a warm, bright 4-room apartment in good condition with convenient layout at ag. Fore…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 53,141
                          &…
3 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 69,354
Interesting euro-cool with an unusual layout. Huge kitchen - living room, there is a very sp…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 50,889
One bedroom apartment for the price of one-room apartment. Cozy apartment with good repairs …
3 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 67,462
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the village of Lesnaya, Minsk region   Agrogorodok Lesn…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 58,545
3 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 103,580
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 85,566
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 9/10 Floor
€ 72,056
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 50,889
A cozy studio with good repairs in the most picturesque district - Green Bor. Great view fro…
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 58,095
2-room apartment with good repair and good layout! Lesnaya, 28 Year built 2003. Brick masonr…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 49,538
3 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 62,959
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 49,448
For sale is a bright, warm apartment in an ecological & nbsp; clean area of Borovlyana - Gre…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 43,234
The 2007 building house is located in one of the most & nbsp; prestigious places in the subu…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 49,538
4 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 91 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 83,765
2 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/8 Floor
€ 71,155
We sell a two-room apartment with excellent repairs at the address of Lesnaya, house 41. The…
1 room apartmentin Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 51,250
1 - bedroom apartment with a SNB area of 40.4 sq. M.: total area of 37.4 sq. M., residential…
