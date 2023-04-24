Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Lyakhavichy District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

Konkauski sielski Saviet
2
Lyakhavichy
2
Kryvosynski sielski Saviet
1
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Lyakhavichy, Belarus
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
156 m²
€ 51,007
For those who have long dreamed of a cozy family nest, who appreciate comfort and spaciousne…
House in Lyakhavichy, Belarus
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 44,969
Residential building in Lyakhovichi. * Area: total – 120 sq.m., residential – 53.4 sq.m., ki…
House in Konkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Konkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,733
For lovers of nature and suburban life!  To everyone who wants to build an agricultural…
House in Kryvoshyn, Belarus
House
Kryvoshyn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 9,823
House for sale in d. Krivoshin. * Area: total – 73 sq.m., residential – 43.7 sq.m.; * Walls:…
House in Konkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Konkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 4,055
On sale incomplete cap. building in Lyakhovichi district. * Area: total – 46.2 sq.m.; * Wall…

Properties features in Lyakhavichy District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir