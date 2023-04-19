Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Lyakhavichy District
  5. Lyakhavichy

Residential properties for sale in Lyakhavichy, Belarus

Housein Lyakhavichy, Belarus
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
156 m²
€ 51,809
For those who have long dreamed of a cozy family nest, who appreciate comfort and spaciousne…
Housein Lyakhavichy, Belarus
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 45,677
Residential building in Lyakhovichi. * Area: total – 120 sq.m., residential – 53.4 sq.m., ki…
1 room apartmentin Lyakhavichy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 11,442
