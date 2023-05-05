Show property on map Show properties list
  Belarus
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Masty District
  5. Lunnienski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
€ 36,288
2 room house in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 36,288
House in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
€ 30,844
3 room house in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 30,844
House in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
€ 33,566
2 room house in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 57,153
House in Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
€ 26,308

