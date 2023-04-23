Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Luninets District
  5. Luniniec
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Luniniec, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Luniniec, Belarus
House
Luniniec, Belarus
71 m²
€ 26,945
Cozy house for sale in. Luninets. Readiness 100%. Plot 8.86 acres. Total area 72.2 square me…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir