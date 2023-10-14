Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House with furniture, with garden, with landscape design in Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden, with landscape design
Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
€42,806

Properties features in Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir