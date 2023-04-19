Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Lukava, Belarus
House
Lukava, Belarus
203 m²
€ 82,382
Lot 7015. On sale is a house on the banks of the Lukov reservoir. The walls are built of blo…
Housein Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,936
Lot 5362. House in the village of Maloritsky district, built in 1970. Walls from the constru…
Housein Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 5,950
Lot 6003. A house in the village of Maloritsky is for sale. The house is strong enough, made…

