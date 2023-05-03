Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Cottage
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
105 m²
€ 37,236
House for sale in the agricultural town of Lugovoi Sloboda. Excellent location: 15 km from M…
Cottage in Apcak, Belarus
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
260 m²
€ 61,757
Obchak, Minsk region, a suburb of Minsk, 10 km from MKAD, Mogilev direction, a solid modern …
Cottage in Apcak, Belarus
Cottage
Apcak, Belarus
170 m²
€ 39,052
Cottage in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 140,679
  & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbs…
Cottage in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
179 m²
€ 178,914

