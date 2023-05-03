Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Minsk District
  Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 room apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
2 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,869
One bedroom apartment in the center of landscaped. Pleased! Address: p. Privolny, st. Yubile…
1 room apartment in Zamastocca, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,965
For sale 1 bedroom apartment with good repairs, 15 minutes drive from Minsk.   The apar…
2 room apartment in Zamastocca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamastocca, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,859
This apartment can be purchased on credit on the following conditions: The first. contributi…
Apartment in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 25,429
3 room apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 55,400
Apartment in Pryvolny, Belarus
Apartment
Pryvolny, Belarus
65 m²
€ 68,114
One-story house, 64.5 square meters.m., 3 rooms, a kitchen, with / s separate, lined with ti…
Apartment in Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Apartment
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
56 m²
€ 12,261
Share for sale (& frac34;) in a three-room apartment located at the address: Minsk region, M…

