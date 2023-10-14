Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Loyew District

Residential properties for sale in Loyew District, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Loyew, Belarus
Cottage
Loyew, Belarus
Area 142 m²
New life begins with a new home!  g.p. Loev st. Akuzionka This house will be a wonderful pla…
Price on request

Properties features in Loyew District, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir